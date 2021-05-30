Popular Belarusian news site says editor seized

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A popular Internet news site in one of Belarus’ largest cities says its chief editor has been seized. The report of the detention of Hrodna.life editor Aliaksei Shota comes amid a crackdown on independent journalists and opponents of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. The publication in Belarus’ fifth-largest city Grodno cited Shota’s former wife as saying on Facebook that a bus carrying unidentified men pulled up outside Shota’s residence Sunday and seized him. There was no immediate statement from police on the incident. Shota collaborated with the country’s most popular internet portal Tut.by, which authorities closed this month after arresting 15 employees. Belarus’ crackdown escalated a week ago with the arrest of a dissident journalist.