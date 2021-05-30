Rays beat Phillies 6-2 for 15th win in last 16 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Zunino and Brett Phillips homered as the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays won for the 15th time in 16 games, 6-2 over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rays have won four consecutive games, including a two-game sweep over Philadelphia, after Kansas City stopped their 11-game winning streak on Tuesday. Philadelphia, losers of eight of 11, got an run-scoring double from Brad Miller. Zunino hit his 12th homer in the second, and Phillips added a solo shot during Tampa Bay’s two-run fifth.