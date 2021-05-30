U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for 10 missing Cubans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for 10 Cuban migrants who went missing last week after their boat capsized 16 miles south of Key West. Authorities had rescued eight people on Thursday and recovered two bodies. The Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force and other agencies launched a search for the others, but did not locate any of the missing people. Survivors told authorities they left Cuba on Sunday, and their vessel capsized Wednesday evening.