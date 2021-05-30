UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiancee in private ceremony

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds are newlyweds. His Downing Street office says they were married Saturday in a small private ceremony in London. That confirmed reports in the Mail on Sunday and the Sun that the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family. The Sun said some senior staff in Johnson’s office were unaware of the wedding plans. Johnson, 56, and 33-year-old Symonds, an environmental advocate, announced their engagement in February 2020 and have a son together, 1-year-old Wilfred. The marriage is Symonds’ first and Johnson’s third.