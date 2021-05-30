Will rain linger into Memorial Day?

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lingering isolated showers 30%. Low of 42 (40-45). Winds out of the northeast to northwest at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Lingering spot shower 20% early. Partly to mostly sunny skies. Breezy at times. High of 66 (61-69). Winds out of the northwest at 8-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight. Low of 47 (43-48). Light winds out of the west, southwest.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The low pressure that brought showers to the region is slowly moving off to the north and east. Showers will continue to linger overnight with a few spotty showers to start Memorial Day.

Come the afternoon hours, skies will clear giving way to mostly sunny skies. Pleasant conditions will be in place for the evening as well making for great cookout conditions. Dry conditions will linger through much of Tuesday.

More unsettled weather will move in by Wednesday afternoon. Unfortunately, rain showers will be on and off persisting through Friday.