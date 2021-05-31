Cats! The exhibition is set to open at Roberson Museum

(WBNG) -- Cat lovers, the Roberson Museum and Science Center needs your help.

The Roberson said on Facebook that it's creating an exhibition that about cats.

It asked that the community helps it build the exhibition by submitting a video or a photo of your cat(s).

The Roberson said it will show your videos and pictures on a rotating slide at the exhibition space. You will be credited.

To submit a video or photo of your cat, click here.

The exhibition is scheduled to open Summer 2021.