Daughter of Korean War Veteran sheds light on AAPI people in war

BAINBRIDGE (WBNG) -- The Memorial Day parade returned to Bainbridge this year.

While veterans from the United States Service branches are typically remembered, Norwich resident Miby Kim remembers a different kind.

Her father served in the Korean war as a liaison to the United States Army from the Korean Military.

Every year since his death, she has traveled to Bainbridge to put a wreath on the memorial marker for the Korean War.

“In these times when we have so much hate right now with Asians going on I just want people to know that there are a lot of Asians that appreciate what American soldiers have done for our country," said Kim.

She said she will continue to place a wreath for as long as she can.