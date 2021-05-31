Dozens gather for Memorial Day ceremony in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Dozens gathered at Veterans Memorial Park Monday morning for a ceremony organized by the American Legion in the Village of Johnson City.

The ceremony included a wreath placing, the playing of taps and a gun salute.

Students, cub scouts and residents joined dignitaries including Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo for a tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

"It's events like this where we can recognize their devotion and devote ourselves to their memory," Lupardo said.

Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie also commended their service.

"They didn't go to war because they loved fighting," Deemie said. "They were called to be part of something greater than themselves."

The ceremony revolved around participation from young people and students, including the singing of the National Anthem.