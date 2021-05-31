Embiid leaves with sore knee, 76ers lose to Wizards 122-114

WASHINGTON (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter with a sore right knee and the 76ers lost Game 4 of their playoff series against the Washington Wizards 122-114. The result allows Washington to cut its deficit in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series to 3-1. The Sixers were trying to complete the franchise’s first playoff sweep since 1985. Bradley Beal led Washington with 27 points and Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists for his 12th career playoff triple-double. Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 21 points. Embiid had eight points and six rebounds before leaving.