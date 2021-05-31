Embiid out for rest of Game 4 vs. Wizards with sore knee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers say center Joel Embiid is out for the rest of Game 4 against the Washington Wizards because of a sore right knee. He headed to the locker room late in the first quarter of Game 4 of Philadelphia’s Eastern Conference playoff series after taking a hard fall. Embiid did not appear at all in the second quarter and the team tweeted at halftime he would not return. He had eight points and six rebounds in 11 minutes when he departed. The NBA MVP finalist wound up on the floor behind the baseline after having his shot blocked by Washington’s Robin Lopez.