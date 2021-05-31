Ex-owners of polluting Italian steel plant convicted

MILAN (AP) — Two former owners of a troubled steel plant in southern Italy have been convicted of toxic pollution that prosecutors say cost hundreds of lives and sentenced to more than two decades in prison each. Brothers Fabio Riva and Nicola Riva, the former owner and managers of the Ilva steel plant in the southern city of Taranto, were convicted Monday of criminal association provoking an environmental disaster, poisoning food supply and willful omissions of workplace safety measures. They were sentenced to 22 years and 20 years, respectively.