Fans Gone Wild: Spectator tries to get on floor at NBA game

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fan has been tackled as he tried to get on the court during an NBA playoff game between the Wizards and 76ers. Monday night’s episode is the latest example of unruly behavior as teams increase the number of spectators they’re allowing in the stands during the pandemic. The players were heading toward Washington’s basket in the third quarter when action was halted while a member of security held the person down near the baseline. The fan then was escorted away from the court and play resumed after a brief interruption.