Former naval, air force base to be the site for State Veterans Cemetery

(WBNG) -- On Memorial Day, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the site of New York State's first State Veterans Cemetery.

A State-appointed committee chose the former Sampson Naval Training Station and Sampson Air Force Base in Romulus, Seneca County to be the site of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

State officials said this decision brings the state closer to establishing a permanent and state-owned place to honor the service and sacrifice of New York veterans and their family members.

In a statement, Governor Cuomo said, "We are forever indebted to the brave New Yorkers who served our nation in uniform and made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can continue to live freely and safely, and we will never forget their contributions to society."

The Sampson Naval Training Station is where thousands of service members were trained during World War II and the Korean War. It was officially closed in 2000.

Alongside this announcement, Cuomo said iconic landmarks throughout the state will be illuminated red, white and blue for Memorial Day.