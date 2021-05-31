Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Charlie Blackmon got three extra-base hits and keyed a two-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Colorado Rockies past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. Blackmon hit two doubles and a triple as the Rockies ended a five-game losing streak. They were shut out in both games of a doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Saturday. After Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez walked Ryan McMahon with one out in the ninth, Blackmon hit an RBI double off the wall in center field to make it 3-all. Blackmon scored the go-ahead run on a two-out single from Matt Adams.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Zunino and Brett Phillips homered as the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays won for the 15th time in 16 games, 6-2 over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rays have won four consecutive games, including a two-game sweep over Philadelphia, after Kansas City stopped their 11-game winning streak on Tuesday. Philadelphia, losers of eight of 11, got an run-scoring double from Brad Miller. Zunino hit his 12th homer in the second, and Phillips added a solo shot during Tampa Bay’s two-run fifth.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a left Achilles tendon injury. Quinn left Saturday’s game at Tampa Bay in the fifth inning. He stumbled and fell while rounding third base on Ronald Torreyes’ two-run double, got up and hopped home on his right leg. He had to be carried off the field. Quinn had ruptured his right Achilles tendon during an offseason workout in 2013. Outfielder Travis Jankowski had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies fans cheered Mike Conley earlier this year when he finally earned All-Star recognition in his 14th season. Now they’re trying hard not to boo the guard they loved for so long. Conley says sometimes you live long enough to become the villain. Conley is busy trying to lead the top-seeded Utah Jazz to a quick first-round series win. They are up 2-1 going into Game 4. He’s also taking on his replacement in Memphis in Ja Morant. The Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of their first sweep in 36 years if they can finish off their series with the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had a goal and an assist and Andre Blake made four saves to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Portland Timbers 3-0. Blake has three consecutive shutouts and four in his last five games as Philadelphia (4-2-2) has allowed just goal during that span. Przybylko opened the scoring in the 26th minute, heading home a perfectly placed ball by Kai Wagner from the middle third to the top of the 6-yard box. Portland (3-4-0), which had won back-to-back games by a combined score of 5-0, was scoreless for the first time since its 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the season opener.