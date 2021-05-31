Israeli official rolls back army chief comments on AP Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has distanced himself from comments made by his military chief after Israel bombed a Gaza Strip high-rise housing an Associated Press office and other news outlets. Benny Gantz says the remarks were not meant to be taken literally. In a published interview over the weekend, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi was quoted as saying that AP journalists drank coffee each morning with Hamas operatives in a cafeteria in the building. The AP has called the claims “patently false,” noting there wasn’t even a cafeteria in the building. Speaking to foreign reporters Monday, Gantz said Kohavi was “trying to portray the atmosphere, not the actual aspects” of the building.