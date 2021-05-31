Jury selection slated in UPMC suit over Altoona acquisition

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled Tuesday for a trial over the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s federal lawsuit against a Cleveland firm over allegations that an actuarial employee vastly understated the pension liability being assumed by UPMC when it acquired Altoona Hospital in 2013. The (Altoona) Mirror reports that UPMC says in the lawsuit against CBIZ Inc. that it wouldn’t have acquired Altoona Regional Health System in 2013 had it known the hospital’s full liability. Lawyers for CBIZ argues that its financial report was intended for Altoona Regional’s use in preparing financial statements, not for third parties, and in any case the acquisition has been a financial asset.