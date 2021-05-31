Man walks 22 miles for veteran mental health awareness

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Walking around a high school track for 22 miles. Sound difficult? Try adding 22 more pounds to your back as well.

That is what Edwell resident Kyle Tomosky has done for the past three Memorial Days, only this year he set out with a monetary goal.

In partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project, Tomosky says he wants to raise awareness to veteran PTSD and suicide in the United States.

“There is such a high level of sacrifice for what we have today and I don't know if everyone is akin to or like really realizes exactly how broad our freedoms are”

His goal is to reach over $2,000 through his Facebook fundraiser. If you are interested in seeing if Kyle reaches his goal you can find the fundraiser here.