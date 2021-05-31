Mondesi, Minor lead Royals to 7-3 win over Pirates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer, Mike Minor pitched six solid innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3. The Royals have won 10 of 16 to get back to .500 for the first time since an 11-game losing streak dropped them four games below. Minor allowed two runs and five hits. He struck out seven and walked one. Chad Kuhl took the loss in his return from the injured list. He gave up three runs and six hits in four innings.