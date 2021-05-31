New York State lifts dining curfews

(WBNG) -- Restaurants and bars in New York State can serve past midnight beginning Monday.

This is the last of restaurants' COVID-19 restrictions as the state has a positivity rate under 1%.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said he hopes lifting the state curfews will help local businesses and grow New York's economic activity.

In addition to this, all curfews for catered events have also expired Monday.

Previously, people had to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.