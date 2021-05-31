New York takes 3-game slide into matchup with Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (34-20, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (29-24, third in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (3-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Yankees are 12-16 against AL East opponents. New York is averaging 3.5 RBIs per game this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with 29 total runs batted in.

The Rays are 14-8 in division matchups. The Tampa Bay pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.49, Ryan Yarbrough paces the staff with a mark of 4.26.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-1. Rich Hill notched his second victory and Austin Meadows went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. Jameson Taillon registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .557.

Meadows leads the Rays with 36 RBIs and is batting .233.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .241 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rays: 9-1, .239 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O’Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.