Pleasant end to Memorial Day weekend

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low of 47 (42-48). Winds light out of the southwest.



TUESDAY: Mid to upper level clouds limiting sunshine. More sunshine emerging late. Spot sprinkle north. High of 73 (70-76). Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.



TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Low of 50 (48-53). Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Pleasant conditions this evening with less wind and temperatures slowly fading back down into the 50s by 10PM. Clouds will begin to thicken overnight heading into Tuesday.



Much of Tuesday will be dry with mid to upper level clouds in place for the majority of the day. Temperatures will be warming into the low to mid 70s which is seasonable for this time of year. The sun will eventually come out during the late afternoon and evening.



Wednesday will start off dry but moisture in front of a warm front will lead to showers develop in the afternoon and evening. This will be the start of a three day stretch with periods of rain and storms.