Police arrest 11 suspected militants in Indonesia’s Papua

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they have arrested 11 suspected Islamic militants accused of plotting attacks at several churches in easternmost Papua province. An elite police counterterrorism squad arrested the suspects, including a married couple, in several raids after receiving information about planned attacks in the province, a predominantly Christian region in Muslim-majority Indonesia. Those arrested are suspected of being members of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and carried out suicide bombings. Arrests of suspected Islamic militants are rare in Papua, a former Dutch colony that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.