Schrock 3 extra-base hits, leads Miley, Reds over Phils 11-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Max Schrock homered, tripled and doubled before leaving with an apparent leg injury, Wade Miley pitched six solid innings and the Cincinnati Reds cruised past the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1. Kyle Farmer homered and drove in five runs as Cincinnati sent the Phillies to their third straight loss. Miley came off the 10-day injured list and showed no ill effects from a sore foot. He gave up a run and six hits while striking out six. Schrock, pushed into service lately because of injuries in the Reds infield, drove in three runs. The 26-year-old rookie doubled in the seventh, but then had to leave for a pinch-runner.