Greek, Turkish leaders to meet in June in bid to mend ties

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek and Turkish leaders will meet next month, the two countries’ foreign ministers agreed on Monday, as the sides seek to mend frayed ties that had led to a sharp escalation in tension last year. In brief statements in Athens, the foreign ministers said their talks were an opportunity to agree on a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the June 14 NATO summit. Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu and Greece’s Nikos Dendias also said they had agreed their countries would recognize each other’s vaccination certificates for COVID-19 to allow for travel between the two. Dendias said they were both aware their countries disagree on numerous issues, but that their meeting sought to find common ground where possible.