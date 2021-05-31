UNICEF says malnutrition spikes for Haiti kids amid pandemic

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — A UNICEF report says severe acute childhood malnutrition is expected to more than double this year in Haiti as the country struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, a spike in violence and dwindling resources. The report released Monday says more than 86,000 children under age five 5 be affected, compared with 41,000 reported last year. Severe acute malnutrition is considered a life-threatening condition. Overall, UNICEF says, about 4.4 million of Haiti’s more than 11 million inhabitants lack sufficient food, including 1.9 million children. The U.N. agency says it needs nearly $49 million this year to meet humanitarian needs in Haiti, adding that little of that amount has been pledged.