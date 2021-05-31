Village of Owego honors fallen heroes with Memorial Day convoy

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Village of Owego held a "Patriotic Motor Vehicle Convoy" Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

"The meaning of this day, and the meaning of this weekend is that we are honoring those that didn't get to be here to do this," said Kevin Rung, who served in Operation Desert Storm. "That's the key thing, these guys didn't come home."

Dozens of cars, trucks and motorcycles lined up on Temple Street in Owego around 9:30 a.m. to honor those who made that ultimate sacrifice. The Owego Hose Team, American Legion, ans well as community members decorated their vehicles, while others watched from North Avenue waving flags. Student instrumentalists from the Owego Free Academy provided the backing music.

"We want to support the community, and we want to make sure we honor our veterans," Rung said.

Several Veterans were on hand to participate.

"It's just a tribute to do things like this here to honor all of our troops," said Bill Harris, a Korean War Veteran from Endicott.

While others like Levi Frisbie of Vestal decked out their vehicles in a red, white and blue display of thanks for those who served.

Frisbie decorated his father's 1934 Dodge truck for the event.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect and honor for the service they have done and the families who have lost members to the service," he said. "It's just a little way I can say thank you."

For organizer John Loftus, putting together the event with co-organizer Jim Raftis was a given.

"Memorial Day is always something that the Village of Owego takes seriously, remembering our veterans and the ultimate sacrifice and price," he said.

And for Kevin Rung, as life inches back to normal and gatherings like these become for frequent, it serves as a reminder of why these gatherings are possible.

"We've got to take care of each other and we've got to pull together but we cannot forget the sacrifices that we're honoring today, we just can't do that," he said.