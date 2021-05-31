With recent surge, Uruguay battles to contain coronavirus

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — When Eduardo Rey celebrated his 69th birthday with 10 family members in Uruguay’s capital, he didn’t suspect it would start a mortal race to find medical care amid a surging pandemic. A month after the party, Rey died of respiratory insufficiency, joining more than 3,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in Uruguay since March. While the number may seem small for other countries, it is huge in the country of 3.5 million inhabitants and gives it one of the highest per capita coronavirus death rates, according to Our World in Data. It is a sharp turnaround for Uruguay, which seemed to have had the virus under control.