Appellate court upholds attempted murder conviction of Endicott man

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney's Office says the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division Third Department upheld the conviction of an Endicott man.

The District Attorney's Office says Paul M. Warner was was found guilty of attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree and other charges by a Broome County jury.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Warner was convicted of discharging a shotgun, "attempting to murder a feuding member of the Flesh and Bloods motorcycle club" on Sept. 24, 2016 in West Corners. Warner was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The District Attorney's Office says the court ruled "the verdict was supported by legally sufficient evidence and found that the prosecution had

disproved the defendant’s justification defense."

Warner was apprehended by New York State Police and will be under post-release supervision for five years after his time in prison.

Broome County District Attorney Michael said in a news release that his office will always fight to keep the county safe.