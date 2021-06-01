Crash closes all lanes on NY-26

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- According to Broome County dispatch, a truck crashed into a pole on NY-26 southbound at 2625 Main Street in the town of Maine.

All lanes are closed between East Maine Road and County Route 45. Traffic is being diverted using McGregor Avenue and Lewis Street. Broome County emergency officials say an ambulance is on scene, but no one has been transported to the hospital.

