Danny Crowley – 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Seton Catholic Central sophomore Danny Crowley has played a big part in helping the Saints on the diamond both offensively and defensively.

"We've been playing pretty well as a team," said Crowley. "My hitting has been pretty well. I'm always pretty confident on the mound. I know how I can perform and how well I can play. I trust my pitches."

Right now, Crowley has a .500 batting average and a 1.01 ERA. Head coach Anthony Siracusa says he's been working with Crowley for the past two years and as an eighth-grader got the job done on varsity.

"It's a big transition to play varsity as an eighth grader," said Siracusa. "He went through a struggle a little bit but definitely all of the rust is off for sure."

Being on varsity has its challenges but Crowley has learned a lot during his time on the team.

"It's a lot more difficult," said Crowley. "It's more of a team I feel. I love playing with all of these guys here."

"He's really helping the team a lot," said Siracusa. "He's improved so much. I'm really proud of him."

Siracusa uses Crowley as an example for the eighth-graders currently on varsity.

"There's some struggles," said Siracusa. "There are some ups and downs but you can learn a lot from his developed and how he has grown the past two years."

With two years left in his high school career, there's still plenty of room for Crowley to improve every area of his game to help him get one step closer to his goal of playing baseball collegiately.

"They're very supportive," said Crowley. "They take my dream seriously."

"If he can grow like he has the past two years, he's going to be a heck of a baseball player," said Siracusa. "He's doing everything that I've asked him to do. He does extra which is key for a baseball player."

Seton Catholic Central hosts Vestal Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.