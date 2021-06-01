Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter with a sore right knee and the 76ers lost Game 4 of their playoff series against the Washington Wizards 122-114. The result allows Washington to cut its deficit in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series to 3-1. The Sixers were trying to complete the franchise’s first playoff sweep since 1985. Bradley Beal led Washington with 27 points and Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists for his 12th career playoff triple-double. Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 21 points. Embiid had eight points and six rebounds before leaving.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer before injuring his hamstring, Mike Minor pitched six solid innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3. The Royals have won 10 of 16 to get back to .500 for the first time since an 11-game losing streak dropped them four games below. Minor allowed two runs and five hits. He struck out seven and walked one. Chad Kuhl took the loss in his return from the injured list. He gave up three runs and six hits in four innings.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Max Schrock homered, tripled and doubled before seeming to strain hos calf, Wade Miley pitched six solid innings and the Cincinnati Reds cruised past the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1. Kyle Farmer homered and drove in five runs as Cincinnati sent the Phillies to their third straight loss. Miley came off the 10-day injured list and showed no ill effects from a sore foot. He gave up a run and six hits while striking out six. Schrock, pushed into service lately because of injuries in the Reds infield, drove in three runs. The 26-year-old rookie doubled in the seventh, but then had to leave for a pinch-runner.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a left Achilles tendon injury. Quinn left Saturday’s game at Tampa Bay in the fifth inning. He stumbled and fell while rounding third base on Ronald Torreyes’ two-run double, got up and hopped home on his right leg. He had to be carried off the field. Quinn had ruptured his right Achilles tendon during an offseason workout in 2013. Outfielder Travis Jankowski had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.