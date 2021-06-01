Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A weekend ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat company is disrupting production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. The White House confirms that Brazil-based meat processor JBS SA notified the U.S. government Sunday of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia. The White House says it’s directly engaging with Russia on the issue. JBS says the attack affected servers supporting its operations in North America and Australia, forcing the temporary closure of facilities.