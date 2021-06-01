Mail-in voting law spurring new tensions over elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — County officials are reprising their call for fixes to Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law to help them run a smoother election in November, as a fight brews over whether counties must throw out mailed-in ballots without the voter’s handwritten date on the envelope. The counties’ call for action Tuesday comes amid a partisan stalemate over how to fix shortcomings in Pennsylvania’s 2019 expansive mail-in voting law. Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration told counties that voters must date their mail-in ballot envelope for their ballot to count. Philadelphia and its suburban counties had decided to count undated ballots in the May 18 primary election. But Philadelphia changed course on Tuesday.