Mail-in voting law spurring new tensions over elections

6:08 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — County officials are reprising their call for fixes to Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law to help them run a smoother election in November, as a fight brews over whether counties must throw out mailed-in ballots without the voter’s handwritten date on the envelope. The counties’ call for action Tuesday comes amid a partisan stalemate over how to fix shortcomings in Pennsylvania’s 2019 expansive mail-in voting law. Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration told counties that voters must date their mail-in ballot envelope for their ballot to count. Philadelphia and its suburban counties had decided to count undated ballots in the May 18 primary election. But Philadelphia changed course on Tuesday.

Associated Press

