New foundation seeks to help LGBT rights movement in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Nobel laureate, a Netflix star and a fashion model have joined the board of a new foundation that hopes to raise money for LGBT rights groups in Poland. Activists with the Equaversity Foundation say the help is needed to counter homophobic rhetoric from the highest levels of Poland’s government and from Catholic Church leaders. The foundation plans to seek international donations. Its board members include model Anja Rubik, Nobel-winning Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk, film director Agnieszka Holland and “Queer Eye” co-star Antoni Porowski. One of the foundation’s leaders said Tuesday he sees a standoff in Poland between conservative forces and a new generation of young people who favor acceptance.