New Zealand latest nation to sign space agreement with NASA

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has become the latest country to sign a space agreement with U.S. space agency NASA, just as New Zealand’s nascent space industry begins to take off. New Zealand became the eleventh signatory to the Artemis Accords, a blueprint for space cooperation and supporting NASA’s plans to return humans to the moon by 2024 and to launch an historic human mission to Mars. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said New Zealand was one of only a handful of nations able to launch rockets into space. New Zealand said it’s particularly interested in making sure that minerals taken from the moon or elsewhere in space are used sustainably.