Nourish NY fully passes state legislature, headed to governor’s desk

(WBNG) -- A state program connecting farmers, food banks, and families is one step closer to becoming a permanent effort in New York.

The Nourish NY Act unanimously passed both chambers of the state legislature and is now awaiting the signature of Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to become law.

Nourish NY connects farmers across the state to their local food banks; using state money, the food banks purchase fresh produce from the farmers and then distribute it to people in need in their communities.

The act would make the Nourish NY initiative a permanent part of the state budget, funding the program every year.

Here in the Southern Tier, the bill is co-sponsored by State Rep. Donna Lupardo (D, District 123), who previously told 12 News the program helps highlight the importance of Upstate farmers.

Nourish NY will receive $50M in funding from the FY 2022 state budget, double the amount of money the program had previously been slated to receive.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier told 12 News most of the money received locally under the program has been used to purchase fresh dairy products, not typically available for food banks to distribute.