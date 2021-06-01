NY Republicans push parole reform, veteran memorials as legislative session winds down

(WBNG) -- Across New York on both a state and federal level-- efforts are being introduced to honor and protect those who serve and protect their communities.

There is currently a debate ongoing in the state legislature over the future of several criminal justice reforms; Republican lawmakers have said recent reforms including the repeal of 50-a and the 2019 bail reform law have pushed the state backward.

In addition to a series of bills that would protect law enforcement in a variety of ways, the Republican minority conference in the state senate is also pushing back against a variety of parole reforms.

Introduced by Democrats, the Elder Parole Act would make every inmate over the age of 55 who has served at least 15 years automatically eligible for parole, no matter their sentence.

State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt (R) said Tuesday this bill does not consider the victims or their families.

"We're not talking about a Google search that brought up something you did in college and it's going to impact your job search; these are people who killed people," Ortt said. "You know the worst moment of their victims' lives? That day, and the families, that's the worst day in their life, and it will be for the rest of their life."

The conference has also introduced its own series of parole reforms that would place more scrutiny on the decision-making process of the state parole board.

On the federal level, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R, NY-22) announced in Rome Tuesday she is introducing the Remembering Local Heroes Act.

The bill would establish a federal grant program to help municipalities build, restore and maintain memorials to honor their 'local heroes'.

Memorials for veterans, firefighters and police officers would be considered for funding.