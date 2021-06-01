Poland: Huawei ex-exec, expert accused of spying for China

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The trial has opened in a Warsaw court of two men accused of spying for China. One is a Chinese citizen who is a former director of Huawei in Poland and the other is a Polish cybersecurity expert who had worked for a national security agency. The men, who have both pleaded not guilty, were in court at the start of the trial on Tuesday morning. Prosecutors requested that the trial be held in secret due to the classified nature of some of the evidence. Though the defendants objected, the court agreed, citing state interests, and journalists were asked to leave.