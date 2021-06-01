Police release dramatic body-cam video of rail yard shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Newly released body camera footage shows that a gunman who killed nine co-workers at a Northern California rail yard shot himself twice in the head as sheriff’s deputies raced into a building. The nearly 4 1/2 minutes of footage show a Santa Clara sheriff’s deputy who arrived minutes after the first shooting reports, while shots were still being fired at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus and rail yard. The footage released Tuesday shows a five-member team then sweep into the building, guns raised, using gun-mounted flashlights as they pass through rooms and corridors. Officials say the shooter, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, opened fire before killing himself.