Police station built by BOCES students makes its way to Discovery Center

(WBNG) -- BOCES students said goodbye Tuesday to a project that took two years to make.

Carpentry students have been designing and building a police station and garage since 2019.

On Tuesday, those structures were moved to the Discovery Center where they will become part of a full-time exhibit in the center's Story Garden.

BOCES staff said even though the Discovery Center is receiving the project, it is the students that are benefiting the most.

BOCES Center for Career & Technical Services Matt Sheehan said:

"We always say this, it doesn't matter the size or the scale of the project; in this situation, you got four walls, a floor, a roof and a roofing system, so you get to do all the parts you get to do in the, so the hands-on application, or the students who designed it in CAD and had to figure out the lumber and how much it would cost, those are all the real-world applications."

BOCES says the project is a partnership with the Johnson City Police Department and will eventually feature the car of fallen officer D.W. Smith.