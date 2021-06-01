Sen. Schumer visits the Southern Tier for annual trip

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Senator Chuck Schumer made his way to Norwich today as part of his annual trip to visit all New York State counties.

It was his first time in the Southern Tier as the Senate Majority Leader Schumer talked to local officials about the economic future of the area.

“Communities across the Southern Tier, especially in Chenango County, were hard hit by the pandemic,” said Schumer

The area will receive $334 million in state and local funding alone. Chenango County will receive around $9 million, the Town of Greene will get around $500 thousand, the City of Norwich will receive $720, and the Town of Oxford will get $400, 000.

The senator says that he made this funding flexible so the municipalities can use the money how they see fit.