‘Team Timmy Ride for Life’ raises awareness for Veteran suicide, honors Captain Timothy Neild

CANDOR (WBNG) -- The date is set for the annual Team Timmy Ride for life, which raises awareness for Veteran' suicide in honor of Captain Timothy Neild of Candor.

"My son Tim was a national guard soldier for 18 and a half years," said Rick Neild, Captain Neild's father. "Tim was a great soldier. He was revered by his men."

Captian Neild served in Afghanistan, and after he returned was severely injured in a motor vehicle accident in 2013.

"We would have lost him that day if not for six very special people stopping by and saving him," Neild said.

Although he survived the accident, the grueling recovery and mental scars left behind from his military service took a toll.

"We lost him to military suicide the 13th of October, 2018," he said.

Now his father has devoted his life to raising awareness about what he calls 'a second war'.

"22 soldiers give their lives to suicide every day," he said "I'm a realist and I realize that we can' eliminate this totally but we can reduce it a lot just by letting these folks know that there's help out there."

Part of that work is done through the STOP 22 program, and an organization started by Neild and his daughter Aubrey called 'Team Timmy'. Both organizations work to raise awareness about veterans' suicide and resources that can help returning veterans and their families cope with the mental scars that come with their service.

Coming up on Saturday, June 12, Team Timmy will hold their annual 'Ride for Life'. A motorcycle ride put together both to raise awareness, and to raise money for Team Timmy's scholarship, awarded to a Candor High School student to go toward their education.

"We all have to live and if I do something in a positive fashion, and that's why we have the ride for life," Neild said.

Sign-ups and registration are at 9:00 am at the Candor American Legion, with kickstands up at 10:00 am for an all-day event.

The goal is to raise awareness not only for veterans who are struggling but also for their families. All in Tim's honor.

"We suffer every day with this, it's very painful but at the same time I Wouldn't change that pain because it gives Tim's life a lot of meaning," he said.

To learn more about Team Timmy and the resources the group provides, click here.