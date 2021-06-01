Tioga Arts Council gears up for summer exhibitions and concerts

(WBNG) -- Over in Tioga County, the Tioga Arts Council is gearing up for multiple exhibitions and events that are beginning as early as Friday and going through the whole summer.

On Friday, June 4th the Tioga Arts Council will host their newest exhibition called BETWEEN STARSHINE & CLAY, An Exhibition Celebrating Artists of Color which will open at 11am and run through 8pm.

Other exhbitions coming up include Alexander (Graphite and Charcoal) by Bernard Morille and Faith is Where It Begins (Mixed Media) by Andrea Kelleher.

The Tioga Arts Council will also bring back their "Concerts in the Park" series and bands like The Kirby Band and J Floyd and the Grave Sitters will perform.

The Arts Council is also looking for enteries for their Everyday life, Everyday Art show. To participate or find out more, click here.

You can stay up to date with the Arts Council by following along on their Facebook or Instagram or by visiting their website.