Top GOP senator: Easing police protections hurts departments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says congressional Democrats’ efforts to make it easier to sue police officers are causing law enforcement agencies to have problems recruiting and retaining personnel. The Kentucky Republican spoke Tuesday in Owensboro, Kentucky. And his remarks seem to draw a hard line on what’s been the thorniest issue facing bargainers seeking compromise on legislation revamping police procedures. McConnell’s comments suggest it would be difficult to win crucial Republican votes for a deal eliminating the protections individual officers generally have from civil lawsuits. Many Democrats want that immunity eliminated as part of any policing deal with Republicans.