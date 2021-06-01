US extends deadline letting Chevron stay in Venezuela

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration has given Chevron Corp. and several other American companies six more months to wind down their operations in Venezuela. The special license exempting the companies from U.S. sanctions comes as the Biden administration reviews U.S. policies that seek to starve President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist government of badly needed oil revenue. It allows Chevron and other companies until Dec. 1 to carry out essential work on wells that preserves its assets and employment levels in the nation. It leaves unchanged a ban against producing or exporting oil. The earlier license, also for six months, was set to expire June 3.