3 members of Polish minority in Belarus now in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three members of the ethnic Polish minority in Belarus who had been under arrest for their political opposition to the country’s regime are now free and in Poland. The Polish Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that the three arrived in Poland on May 25. The Polish news agency PAP reported that they had been arrested as part of a crackdown on Polish minority members. A deputy foreign minister said Poland was fulfilling an obligation to protect Poles no matter where they live in the world, even if they are citizens of other nations. Poland, a member of the European Union that shares a border with Belarus, is a supporter of the democratic opposition to President Alexander Lukashenko.