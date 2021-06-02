Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces run for another term

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is running for another full term as governor. The 76-year-old Republican made the announcement in a video message released by her campaign. She emphasized her administration’s investment in infrastructure, job creation, the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its low unemployment rate. Ivy won her first full term in 2018, a year after succeeding Gov. Robert Bentley, who suddenly resigned amid an impeachment investigation. She says Alabama is working again thanks to its people’s faith, resilience and a good old fashioned bucket load of common sense. The Democrats have yet to announce a candidate to run against her.