Australian power generator takes Greenpeace to court

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest electricity generator AGL Energy has taken Greenpeace to court alleging breaches of copyright and trademark laws by the environmental group. In a campaign, Greenpeace Australia describes AGL as the nation’s biggest climate polluter and accuses the company of “greenwashing” by promoting itself as a leading investor in renewable energy. AGL predominantly generates coal-fired electricity. It has targeted in the Federal Court Greenpeace’s use of its logo in an online advertising campaign that features the slogan “AGL – Australia’s Greatest Liability.” AGL unsuccessfully sought an interim court order that would have forced Greenpeace to remove the logo. Greenpeace argues that Australian trademark law allows the logo to be used for satire, parody and criticism.