China tries to keep elephant herd out of city of 7 million

BEIJING (AP) — A herd of 15 wild elephants that walked 500 kilometers (300 miles) from a forest in China’s southwest is approaching the major city of Kunming as authorities rush to try to keep them out of populated areas. Chinese wildlife authorities say they don’t know why the herd left a nature reserve last year and walked north. Authorities have blocked traffic on roads while the elephants crossed and set up barriers and were using food as bait to try to keep them away from Kunming, a city of 7 million people.