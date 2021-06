Florida inmate says he killed 6 in Pennsylvania in 1970s

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say an inmate serving life in Florida has confessed to killing six people in Pennsylvania in the 1970s. Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday that investigators obtained the confessions from Edward Surratt at a state prison in Raiford, Florida. Surratt is a 79-year-old truck driver who formerly lived in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. State police say county prosecutors don’t plan to prosecute Surratt, who’s serving two life sentences in Florida and was convicted of murder in South Carolina.